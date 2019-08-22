Blog: Almost Done With The Heat.

When referring to the heat some people will say that they are just plain “DONE” with it. However, we’ll all get a nice break from the heat and humidity as we roll into the weekend. We have one more hot/humid day though. So hang in there!

High temps today will be rise to the low-mid 90s locally while they will have much cooler highs in the 70s across the Great Lakes region.

Forecast Temps (Future Trak)

It won’t just be hot here. It will also be humid again. So the heat index will be between 97 and 104 this afternoon. High pressure is to our southeast, and that’s the closest weather feature to our region.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be partly cloudy through the day with a light southwest wind. There will be a few showers and storms late in the day, but the models don’t show much through 5pm. I put the chance for rain at 30% from the mid afternoon into the early evening. As we go into the mid-late evening then we’ll probably have some scattered showers and storms move in form the west. There could be a couple of strong storms during that time.

Tomorrow will be a different day. We’ll have a lot of clouds in the region through the day. The cool front will slowly edge into the area. There will be an increasing chance for rain through the day. There will likely be some heavy downpours late in the afternoon into the evening.

Future Trak (Late Friday)

High temps will get knocked down into the mid 80s (maybe even lower). We’ll have the wind picking up out of the northeast. It will still be a little humid. Dew points will gradually drop through the 60s. On Saturday the front will only slowly drop to our south. It might even stall out for a time over northeast North Carolina. So we’ll hold on to a chance for scattered showers. It won’t be a washout, but a few showers will linger. At least the high temperatures will be in the upper 70s. That will be awesome! Low temps will drop to the 60s Saturday night into Sunday morning. Then on Sunday the front will sit to our south. It should be a pretty nice day. Skies will be partly cloudy with highs near 80. There may be an isolated shower south. Then we’ll gradually heat up again through next week.

Meanwhile in the tropics… Chantal weakened overnight. Now it is down to a tropical depression.

Forecast For Chantal

It is still over the central Atlantic, and it will likely fall apart at sea over the next couple of days. There is also a weak disturbance near the Bahamas.

Tropical Satellite

This has a low chance of formation in the short term, but some of the models still bring it north possibly as a tropical system. They do keep it offshore, and eventually send it out to sea. The European model is much weaker with it compared to a couple of days ago. The GFS has it forming near our shore, but it keeps it weak and sends it off to the northeast early next week. Either way we’ll watch this area carefully over the next few days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler