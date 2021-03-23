Blog: All Because Of A Pesky Low.

Yesterday’s weather turned out pretty good. At least in southeast Virginia. High pressure kept the rain showers to our south. However, northeast North Carolina did have a few showers as a weak area of low pressure sat to our south. Today the weak low is going to edge closer to our region from the south. It’s a pesky low as it isn’t strong, but it is very slow moving.

Regional Weather Map

This has already started to increase our moisture today. We had some fog coming in off of the water this morning. Clouds also were increasing. There were some spots of drizzle already. As we go through the day we’ll have lots of clouds. There will also be some isolated rain showers coming in from the southeast.

Future Trak This Afternoon

There will be a few more showers by the evening. They could impact some drivers during the evening commute. The wind won’t be as strong today as the last few days. It will be out of the northeast, but it should run at a steady 10-15mph. High temps will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain showers will increase tonight. We’ll have scattered showers by the mid-evening, and they will be on and off overnight. Tomorrow the weak low pressure area will almost fall apart, but the pesky remnants will sit right over our region. This will bring us more scattered showers through the day. While I doubt it will be a washout, our Future Trak model is showing on-and-off showers for most of the day.

Future Trak Tomorrow Afternoon

The showers look pretty light, but a few moderate showers could work their way in. We’ll have lots of clouds on Wednesday with high temps in the low 60s.

This weak system will finally move out by Thursday. High pressure will build back into the region. In fact…Thursday’s weather is looking really good right now! We’ll be partly cloudy with high temps in the low-mid 70s. We’ll warm up even more on Friday with highs in the upper 70s. However, moisture will increase ahead of a cold front. So there will be some scattered rain showers that day. Luckily, the GFS model isn’t showing too much rain now for Friday.

We will dry out on Saturday. I don’t want to jinx it, but for now I’m seeing partly cloudy skies with highs in the 60s. We’ll warm up a bit more on Sunday, but there will be more rain. Possibly the most out of the next 7 days. We’ll see. Stay tuned for updates.

Speaking of updates. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) modeling branch (NCEP) just recently made the upgrade to the GFS model public. This has several improvements. First, it will now be coupled with the Wavewatch III model. This will streamline things, and it will allow wave forecast to go out to 16 days. Also, the model will add a bunch of vertical layers. From 64 to 127. This will hopefully allow the model to better forecast some upper level features like jetstreaks, and short-waves. The model will also now take in more data from satellites. There are even more upgrades. Here is the article with the full information: NOAA upgrades GFS Model.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler