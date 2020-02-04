Blog: Active Pattern Headed Our Way!

Yesterday was nice! We had some high/thin clouds and temps were in the 70s. I took advantage of the great weather, and did some yard work. Luckily I didn’t have to cut the grass yet… YET! We will have some more warm air in place today, but there will be some isolated showers. Then We’ll have a lot of rain from tomorrow into early Friday. Let’s talk about it…

Today we have high pressure to the southeast. We are in the warm zone with a warm front to our north and a cold front to our west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) today. There are some isolated showers already coming in from the west. There will be some more isolated showers today coming in from western Virginia and North Carolina. We’ll have a southwest wind through the day. So temps will be able to warm up to the low 70s despite thicker clouds at times.

Tomorrow a cool front will briefly drop into the region. It will stall out over North Carolina. Most of the area will likely be on the cooler side of the front. So high temps will be in the low 60s There may be some upper 50s north, and it might be near 70 over part of North Carolina. That will all depend on where the front lands.

Tomorrow’s Forecast Map

There will be scattered rain showers in the area from the mid morning until the mid afternoon.

Future Trak (Midday Wednesday)

The front will swing back north on Thursday as a warm front. At the same time a stronger cold front will develop to our west.

Thursday Forecast Map

We’ll warm up again on Thursday. Probably into the upper 60s. We’ll be cloudy though with lots of rain through the day. The first batch of rain may be heavy in the morning as the front rises north.

Future Trak (Early Thursday Morning)

Then we’ll have on and off showers through the day. There may be some thunderstorms in the morning with the warm front. Then we may get a few more thunderstorms between the late afternoon and early evening. Some strong storms will be possible. Rain showers will continue into Friday morning. Then we’ll dry out for a while Friday afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s on Friday. Upper 40s by Saturday.

Before the rain ends we could see between 1 and 3 inches of rain. A few locations could even see 4″. Here’s a preliminary forecast map for the rain totals between Wednesday and Friday:

Forecast Rainfall (Wed-Fri) GFS Model

This estimate is from the GFS model. These totals are likely to change. At least in terms of where the heaviest rain will fall. So stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler