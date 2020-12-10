Blog: Above Average Temps On The Way!

It was another cold morning across Hampton Roads this morning, but it was a seasonable cold. The average low temperature is in the upper 30s (Norfolk) this time of year, but upper 20s and low 30s are common. The average high temperature for early December is in the mid 50s. We’ll top off in the low-mid 50s today. We have high pressure edging a little closer to our area. So we’ll have mostly sunny skies today.

Regional Weather Map

Winds will be light and out of the north. This will work to keep the temps down a bit. However, there is a big area of very warm air over the central U.S. These above average temps are going to slide east tomorrow.

Temperature Departure From Average

So high temperatures in the region will rise to the low-mid 60s.

Temperatures Tomorrow

Skies will be partly cloudy with a light south wind. It should be an awesome day! A great day for yard work or putting up holiday decorations….Or fixing them.

We’ll have more moisture and a stronger south wind on Saturday. This will bring us a mix of sun and clouds. There will be at least some isolated showers in the region. So far I’m optimistic about the day. I think the showers will be brief and isolated, but stay tuned for updates if you have outdoor plans. Either way we will have some warm temperatures. Highs will be in the upper 60s. Some models even suggest we’ll hit 70.

Forecast Temps Saturday

By Sunday a line of showers to our west will move in. The models don’t show a washout, but they do have a pretty good chance for rain. Here is the GFS model during Sunday afternoon:

GFS Forecast Model

The long-range models are now coming together about an area of low pressure passing just to our south on Monday. On its current track it would bring us some rain to the region again with a higher chance as you go south. It will be cooler. High temps will be in the 50s.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler