Blog: A Warmer Pattern Kicks Off Today.

This morning’s temperatures started as cold as we forecast. We had a lot of low-mid 30s in our inland and rural areas. It was in the upper 30s to near 40 in the metro. We are going to transition from a brief cold spell to a warmer pattern starting today. There’s no warm front nearby, but we the strong/cold northwest breeze that we had yesterday has moved out. We’ll have a light west wind as high pressure sits off to our west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a thin veil of cirrus clouds this afternoon. Otherwise we’ll have lots of sunshine. We’ll warm up to the mid 60s this afternoon. It should be pretty nice out once we shake off the chill. Tree pollen is high today and grass pollen is moderate to high. Water temps are in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll start off a bit milder. Low temps will be mainly in the 40s with a few 30s inland. We’ll have nice weather for the first half of the day. Then clouds will increase from midday into the afternoon. We could have a few spotty showers by the mid afternoon, but the rain chances will increase quickly from the late afternoon into the evening.

Saturday Afternoon

High temps will run in the upper 60s to near 70. We’ll have a light southwest breeze.

An area of low pressure will roll over the region late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. This will create some scattered thunderstorms. Right now that looks more likely to happen between northeast North Carolina and the Southside. However, it will be between about 1 and 4am. So most people will be alseep.

Future Trak (Early Sunday Morning)

A few lingering rain showers will continue until mid-morning Sunday as the low moves out to sea. Then we’ll dry out in the afternoon. High temps will be near 70. We’ll be cooler and drier on Monday. Highs will be in the low 60s. Then the lid is off, and we’ll warm things up next week. We’ll rise to the mid 70s by Tuesday. Then we’ll be in the 80s by the middle of next week. It looks like we’ll have a warmer pattern for a while. Maybe for a couple of weeks. We’ll see.

Temperature Departure From Average

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler