Enjoy the weather Saturday – because the second half of the weekend brings some big changes!

We’ll go from the 70s on Saturday, into the 50s for highs Sunday. This is all happening as a cold front moves through our area Saturday night, leading to a shift in our wind direction and a return to cooler temperatures.

Now remember our average temperature this time of the year is around 63°F. So Saturday’s temperatures are well above average, and Sunday’s temperatures are way below average.

The good news is most of the weekend should be dry. As the front comes through overnight Saturday into Sunday, we could see a few showers develop. Most of those look to be overnight or early Sunday morning, with rain chances diminishing by around 10am Sunday. So looks pretty good for anything you may have planned. There will be a bit of a breezy Saturday and Sunday, with a SW wind on Saturday and a NW/N wind on Sunday. At times, the winds could gust to 25-30 mph.

Cooler weather lingers into Monday, with highs once again in the 50s. We’ll be close to 60 on Tuesday, with some showers returning late in the day and into Tue night.

NICOLE RECAP:

While there were no reports locally of any tornado touchdowns, south of Richmond – a storm chaser caught some wild footage of a tornado over the trees. Funnel clouds were also reported near Waverly in Sussex. Surry and Sussex were both under tornado warnings at one time. A tornado warning was issued for parts of Gates, Hertford and Suffolk – but no damage was reported.

Tornado to our west, south of RIchmond. Impressive drone pic from Peter. https://t.co/rNXccKRFy9 — Ricky Matthews (@WAVY_RickyM) November 11, 2022

Rainfall totals were around 0.5-1″ across the metro, with higher totals into parts of Suffolk, Gates, Surry, Sussex, Isle of Wight and Hertford where those stronger storms tracked. Max wind gusts were in the 25-35 mph range.

Nicole marked the third named storm to form during the month of November. Crazy to think we had more named storms, and hurricanes during November than we did in August! For the season, we’ve seen 14 named storms, 8 hurricanes and 2 major hurricanes.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter