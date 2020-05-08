Blog: A Warm Friday, But Record Cold Possible This Weekend.

We are going to have a long stretch of nice weather today. We’ll have a lot of sunshine for a while, temps will be warm, and the humidity won’t be too bad (for a while). However, late in the day there will be a few rain showers moving in. We have high pressure moving offshore. There is an area of low pressure to our west and a strong cold front to our northwest.

Regional Weather Map

Through the day the area of low pressure will steadily march in our direction. Winds will pick up out of the southwest. It will gust up to 30mph this afternoon, and there may even be a few gusts to 35mph. This will drive the high temperatures up to the mid 70s. We’ll probably hit some upper 70s inland. There will be more clouds moving in by the later afternoon. There will also be a few rain showers moving in between about 3-6pm, but they will be pretty scattered.

Future Trak (Later Today)

Rain will become widespread overnight as the low moves overhead. The cold front will wrap in behind the low. It will drop temperatures quickly. We’ll have low temps down in the upper 40s by tomorrow morning. The good news is that the rain will move out by 5-7am. So we’ll stay dry for all of Saturday. However, it is going to be cold for May. High temps will only be in the upper 50s. Our model is even calling for mid-upper 50s.

Temps Tomorrow

It won’t help that the wind will be strong out of the west/northwest. The gusts will be to 30mph again, and there may be a few gusts to 40mph. The cold air will keep spilling into the southeast. So by Sunday morning. Low temperatures will be near 40 in the metro.

Record Cold

However, they will be in the 30s over a lot of our inland locations. Possibly into parts of the metro. So there will be some areas of frost. It’s possible that a few western locations could even have a brief freeze. This is veeeerrry late in the year. It will also depend on the wind. If the wind stays up a bit, then it’s possible that the frost will be more limited. But don’t take that chance. Bring in the potted plants over the weekend. Be prepared to cover up newly planted flowers/vegetables with mulch or possibly even a tarp. The good news is that the soil temps will be well above freezing. So the roots should be fine. Stay tuned for updates.

Luckily we will warm up by Sunday afternoon for Mother’s Day. High temps will rise to the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. We’ll stay pretty cool and dry for the first half of next week. However, it looks to me like the pattern will finally start to change by the end of next week. The long range models shows some warming, and they have it sticking around for a while. So that will be something to look forward to. Especially, as more places start to open.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler