Blog: A Warm Few Days, But A Few Showers Will Fall.

We are coming off a very nice weekend. Highs were mainly in the 60s, and it was dry for the bulk of the time. However, we started off Monday morning with some scattered showers during the morning commute.

Scattered Showers This Morning

After some clouds and a few showers we started to dry out by the mid-late morning. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds for a good portion of the day. It should be pretty nice out for a while. Later today a cool front will move in from the northwest.

Regional Weather Map

This will create a few more isolated showers this afternoon. However, there will be little higher chance for rain behind the front this evening as the front stalls out just to our south.

Future Trak (This Evening)

High temps will be in the mid-upper 60s near the shore and in the metro. We’ll have 70s inland, south, and over parts of the metro. Winds will be out of the southwest, and then they will turn to out of the north/northeast this afternoon after the front sinks south.

Tomorrow the front will move back north as a warm front. High temps will warm up to the 70s for most locations. The bulk of the day will be partly cloudy. However, late in the day there will be some scattered showers and even some thunderstorms moving in from central Virginia.

Future Trak (Tuesday Evening)

Some of the storms may have some heavy downpours along with some strong gusty winds. There is a marginal risk for severe weather.

We’ll warm up even more on Wednesday. High temps will rise to the low 80s. We’ll be partly cloudy with some isolated showers later in the day. We’ll cool slightly to the 70s on Thursday. Then we’ll be in the 60s Friday into Easter Weekend. I’ll have more details on that part of the forecast in tomorrow’s weather blog.

One more thing before I go. I noticed there were a good amount of surfers down at the oceanfront today.

Surfers At the Oceanfront (Surfline.com)

There was some nice surf coming in at times. Keep in mind that water temps are still pretty chilly. Most water temps are in the 50s.

Current Water Temps

Have fun, but be safe.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler