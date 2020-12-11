Blog: A Warm December Weekend!

There was some fog in the region this morning, and there was also some frost. I don’t think there was any black ice as the ground temps are still above freezing. However, some folks had a double whammy slowing them down as they headed into work. However, this is going to be a speed bump on the way to a great afternoon. The bulk of the area had partly cloudy skies and quickly warming temps.

Tower Cam This Morning

High pressure is nearby, but it is moving offshore today. This is pulling in a light south wind.

Regional weather Map

The warm temperatures that have been off to our west will slide into our region this afternoon. We will top off in the low-mid 60s.

Today’s Temperatures

That’s a big jump form this morning’s temps in the 30s. So dress in layers. We will have fair skies today, and the air is still pretty dry. So it will be an excellent day to get out and get some fresh air.

The weekend forecast has dried up a bit. For now I’m calling for some isolated showers early Saturday morning. Then it just looks like a mix of sun and clouds for the rest of the day. High temperatures will jump to near 70 degrees.

Tomorrow’s High Temperatures

The Sunday forecast has changed a bit since yesterday….For the better. There still will be some isolated to scattered showers before Dawn on Sunday, but they should only be isolated between 6-9am. Then it looks like the forecast dries out. High temps will also be near 70. The average high is in the mid 50s. A big cold front will move through on Monday. High temps will only be near 50 degrees. We’ll have a lot of rain. Then we’ll be chilly and dry on Tuesday.

Have a good and safe weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler