Blog: A Warm 2 Days, But Big Ups And Downs Are Ahead!

Yesterday was pretty nice out. We had fair skies with high temps in the upper 50s with a few 60s inland. I did get my yard raked which goes back to yesterday’s weather blog: Leaf Raking Blog.

Today we will encounter a big warmup. Temps this morning started in the 40s and 50s with a few 30s inland. However, a warm front has started lifting to our north.

Regional Weather Map

We have high pressure and dry air in place. So we’ll have a lot of sunshine today. Winds will be out of the south at 8-12mph. All of this will boost the temperatures into the low 70s this afternoon.

Today’s Forecast Temps

We’ll warm up even more tomorrow. Winds will increase out of the southwest ahead of a cold front.

Warmth Tomorrow

Winds will gust up to 25mph at times. We’ll be partly cloudy. So high temps will rise up into the mid-upper 70s. The average high is in the low 60s this time of year. So this is well above average. There may be some isolated showers over the Outer Banks and eastern North Carolina. However, southeast Virginia will only have a stray shower possible during the day. By Thursday night the cold front will move into the region. There will be some scattered rain showers moving in as well. However, I think the dry air in the region is going to eat up some of the showers. So I’ve lowered the rain chance for this time as the models have seemed to back off on the coverage.

Future Trak (Late Thursday Night)

If we’re lucky we’ll get a couple tenths of an inch, but I’m not too optimistic. While the growing season is ending, we do still need some rain. We are down about 1.16″ for the month, and we are down almost 8″ for the year.

Norfolk Climate (Rainfall)

Whatever happens Thursday night, we’ll dry out behind the front on Friday. Skies will clear. Temps will fall. We’ll start off near 50 degrees in the morning, but temps will only rise a couple of degrees during the afternoon. We’ll be dry and chilly on Saturday. Lows will be mainly in the 30s. Highs will be in the low 50s. We’ll be dry on Sunday with high temps in the 60s. It will be very nice! For now it looks like there is a decent shot at rain on Monday. Then we’ll have an even bigger drop in temps on Tuesday. High temps may only be in the upper 40s. Stay tuned for updates!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler