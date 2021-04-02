Blog: A Taste Of Winter In April!

This morning was very cold outside for this time of year. We started the day with Temps in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s. A potent cold front had dropped well to our south, and strong high pressure was building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We had a lot of clear skies, but there were more clouds near the coast. There were also some flurries on the Eastern Shore.

Flurries/Light Now This Morning On the E. Shore

This is from the Bay effect. When very cold winds blow down along the milder waters of the Chesapeake Bay (over a decent stretch), then this can make the local environment a bit unstable. This makes the air tend to rise.

Bay Effect Flurries/Snow

If you have enough moisture in the air, then ice crystals and some water droplets will form in the sky. This creates a thin layer of clouds. If you have conditions that are just right, then you can get some flurries or light snow showers to fall.

Bay Effect Flurries/Snow

There are a lot of specifics that I”m not giving here, but we met that criteria near the coast this morning. These will dry out by the mid morning as winds change and temps warm. Other than that today will be dry, mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. High temps will only make it into the upper 40s this afternoon. Wind chills will be in the upper 30s to low 40s through the afternoon.

Tonight we’ll have clear skies, and winds will lighten up. It will also be very dry. So temps will drop down into the low-mid 30s with possibly a few upper 20s inland.

Future Trak (Forecast Temps Saturday Morning)

So if you haven’t covered up your newly planted plants yet, then you still have some time. I put a little extra mulch around mine. Also, bring in the potted plants!

Tomorrow through the day we’ll have a lot of sunshine. There will be a bit of a northwest breeze, but it won’t be as strong as today. This will allow the high temperatures to reach the 50s. We’ll have some nice weather on Sunday for Easter. It will be a little chilly in the morning with temps in the upper 30s to low 40s after sunrise. However, we’ll warm up nicely through the day. High temps will rise to the upper 60s.

We’ll have dry/mild weather early next week. Then we’ll have some rain by the end of the week.

Pollen levels are moderate today. They will go to high levels tomorrow and Sunday. Hang in there allergy sufferers. Everybody have a good weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler