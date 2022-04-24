What a weekend! It’s great whenever we get a nice stretch of weather, especially during the weekend for everyone to enjoy.

Sunday will be another very nice day across the region. With our wind now out of the southwest to west, we’ll see warmer conditions on Sunday with highs approaching the mid 80s for most of the area, and even a few upper 80s inland!

This afternoon I would bet that many car thermometers will be reading in the low 90s. Make no mistake, it’ll be warm, but 90s may be a little too warm. Sometimes car thermometers can read warmer due to them being surrounded by the metal of the car and the lack of airflow. That’s why sometimes when you turn on your car you see the warmest temperature, and then when you start moving it changes a few degrees.

For the best temperature reading with the most accuracy, here’s some tips for measuring temperature just like we do at the airports and official weather reporting stations. Rule #1 is to always take the measurement in the shade. All sensors at the official reporting stations are insulated and protected from the sun. Obviously, in the sun it can feel warmer but official readings are taken in shade.

I imagine the beaches will be busy this afternoon with the warmer temperatures. Keep in mind the water temperature is still a little cool.

Heading into Monday, we’ll see temperatures still mild in the 80s for most of the area. However, with a wind that’s more out of the east to southeast on Monday, areas along the coast will be cooler thanks to those ocean, sound and bay temperatures.

Tuesday brings our next rain chance as a cold front approaches from the west. I expect showers and storms to develop in the afternoon. At this time the severe weather risk looks low, but a few areas of heavy rain and briefly gusty winds can’t be ruled out. The evening commute will be wet Tuesday for some of us.

Behind the cold front on Tuesday, we see a return to partly to mostly sunny skies for the remainder of the week as high pressure builds into the area. Temperatures will be cooler, in the 60s and 70s. Overnight Wed into Thursday, I expect lows to fall into the mid to upper 40s.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter