Blog: A Summery Sunday

We have a pretty typical Summer-time weather pattern shaping up for the next few days. It will be hot and humid with some afternoon storms popping up here and there. Today we have an area of high pressure to our south. We have a cool front way off to the north.

Regional Weather Map

The front won’t make it down here today. We’ll be hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will feel like the 90s with the heat index. We’ll be partly cloudy with some isolated pm showers and storms. However, a few more storms may move in by the evening. We do have a marginal risk for severe weather during that time. Isolated downpours with a few gusty winds are possible. Small hail is also possible.

For the next few days. We’ll have partly cloudy skies with some isolated or scattered showers and storms popping up in the afternoons. There may be a higher chance for rain on Wednesday if the cool front stalls out over our region. We’ll see. It’s that time of year for fronts to stall out sooner or later than expected. This is due to the models having a tough time with the weak steering currents. Other than the cool front there are no big weather features headed our way.

We are still talking about the African dust cloud. It did move into the southeast states a couple of days ago. I think we did have some thin haziness from that this morning, but it was hard to tell. Here is what our tower cam looked like:

Tower Cam This Morning

The dust may create more of a reddishness this evening during sunset. That’s assuming it’s not blocked by scattered thunderstorms. Some folks with allergies or asthma may be affected today, but I don’t think it will have a big impact.

Dust Forecast

The dust cloud will continue to thin out over the next couple of days. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler