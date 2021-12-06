Blog: A shot of warmth today before a blast of cold tomorrow!

We started off this Monday morning with some milder temperatures in the region. We kicked off the day with 40s and 50s. There was some fog, but it burned off quickly when the sun came up. We are going to be in the warm zone today with a warm front to our north and a strong cold front to our northwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be partly sunny with winds increasing out of the south/southwest. They will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. This will pump the temperatures up to near 70 degrees this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

The average high temperature is in the upper 50s. The record for today is 80 degrees set back in 2013. The cold air isn’t far away. High temps will only be in the 30s and 40s in the Ohio River Valley. There are strong storms today over the Tennessee River Valley. We won’t have any rain here today outside of some isolated showers over the Outer Banks and mainland Dare County. Tonight the cold front will arrive. This will bring us a few scattered rain showers.

Future Trak Tonight

These will likely be light and scattered. If we are lucky, then we’ll get a tenth of an inch. The front will drop to our south tomorrow. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15mph with a few higher gusts. This will let the colder air pour back into the region. So high temperatures tomorrow will only rise to the upper 40s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

We’ll stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds. There may be some isolated showers over the Outer Banks. By Wednesday a couple of weak areas of low pressure will roll along the front as it stalls out to our south. This will allow some moisture to push up into our region. We’ll have a batch of rain showers in the morning over a good portion of the area.

Future Trak (Wednesday Morning)

Then we’ll have another round later in the day.

Future Trak (Wednesday Afternoon)

High temps will be in the 40s. It’s possible that there may be a brief wintry mix to our north/northwest, but even if it were to form then it would likely melt on contact. We’ll be dry and cool on Thursday. We’ll warm back up again Friday into Saturday. I’ll talk more about that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Before I go… The U.S. Drought Monitor updated late last week. Now there are areas of “Severe” Drought over portions of North Carolina. A large part of our viewing area is under a moderate drought.

U.S. Drought Monitor

We are 9.39 inches below the average annual rainfall. We really need some rain. So hopefully on Wednesday it will add up to about a half inch to an inch and a half. We’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler