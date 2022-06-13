The temperatures over the weekend weren’t too bad, but the humidity did start to climb yesterday. We probably would have hit 90 degrees if a cluster of showers and storms didn’t move through. However, strong storms did move into the region during the early afternoon.

Sunday’s Thunderstorms

Today we are going to increase the humidity a little more, and today we will see the temps reach the 90s. High temps are aiming for the low to mid 90s with a few upper 90s inland.

Forecast Temps Today

However, the humidity will make it feel like it’s closer to 100 degrees.

Heat Index Forecast

There will only be a light southwest wind at 5-10mph. We are not alone in the heat. Temps will be well above average to our west today and tomorrow

Temperature Departure From Average

Luckily they have cooled down in the west where they just had record heat.

High pressure is offshore with a warm front to our north/northeast. There is a cool front over the Midwest.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be partly cloudy today. There will be a handful of showers and storms popping up this afternoon. A few of those might be able to cool down a few spots, but don’t depend on it. Stay hydrated! Take plenty of breaks in the shade or A.C. if you are working outdoors. I have family coming in soon. So I have to cut the grass later this morning. I am used to it, but I do follow my own advice.

Tomorrow will be tricky. The cold front in the Midwest will quickly drop to the southeast. The upper level winds at the jetstream level (and lower) will be strong out of the northwest. This will push a storm system quickly to the southeast. This is called an MCS. Technically that is a Mesoscale Convective System, but you can think of it as a Mid-sized Cluster of Storms. Sometimes this can form a Derecho. That is a powerful and fast moving system of straight lined winds. You may remember the famous Derecho of 2012. So the models have a tough time handling these types of systems as their the speed of movement is so fast. So early this morning our Future Trak model had a line of showers and storms in our region by the early afternoon. Now it holds them off until the evening, and it keeps the bigger area of rain to our north.

Future Trak (Tuesday Evening)

The Euro model and the NAM (this morning) also are later and more north. However, some other models bring in the storms earlier and more to the south like the hi-res NAM model and the GFS. We do have a slight risk for severe weather according to the Storm Prediction Center mainly for damaging winds.

Severe Risk (Tuesday)

There will be some fuel for the storms as high temps will be in the low 90s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s to near 100. However, if the storms DO come in later, then we could hit the mid 90s again. Also that risk would decrease.

Either way we will cool down Wednesday and Thursday. High temps will be in the 80s. However, we won’t really dry out.

Muggy Meter

We will be hot and humid again on Friday. High temps will be back in the low 90s. The heat index will be near 100. Then we’ll have some much cooler and drier air next weekend. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. We’ll have more on that in tomorrow’s weather blog.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler