Welcome to the weekend! It’s going to be a nice one.

Lots of sunshine this weekend with just a few passing clouds from time to time. Most of the clouds that do move through should be high cirrus clouds, resulting in fair weather.

We’ll see temperatures warming up into the 70s this afternoon for most of the region. A few exceptions are right along the coastline- such as the oceanfront, the Outer Banks and areas within a few miles of the coast on the Peninsula, Middle Peninsula and Eastern Shore. There, an easterly to southeasterly breeze will keep things just a little cooler with highs in the 60s.

That’s what happens this time of the year when we get a wind off of the water. We see the maritime influence thanks to water temperatures in the upper 50s. The cooler air over the water mixes and we get lower temperatures along the shoreline.

There are many events happening this weekend. We've made a separate weather blog you can check out with forecasts and details for many of those events.

The last measurable rain for the region was last Monday. The airport picked up 0.85″ of rain. For the month, as of Friday, we’re standing at 2.37″ with is just slightly below normal. We’re doing okay, but with no rain through the weekend some of the springtime flowers could probably use a little. We’ll see that on Tuesday as a front approaches.

Speaking of the sun, check out this cool picture our Twitter friend Mario snapped and sent to us. Using a special filter, you can see the sun in a ton of detail!

It's Earth Day buy I can't resist imaging the Sun. Hydrogen-Alpha image showing active regions AR2993-95. @JeffEdmondsonWX @WAVY_RickyM pic.twitter.com/g6jExravTK — Mario 🌌🔭🐸 (@AstroFrog83) April 23, 2022

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

