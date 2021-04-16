Blog: A Mostly Dry Weekend. When Will We Warm Up?

The weekend forecast is looking pretty good. We’ll be dry most of the time, but a few showers may show up briefly. More on that in a moment. Temps will be seasonable in the 60s, but we don’t have any big warmups in sight. So no good beach weather for a while. In fact… There was some chill in the air locally this morning. Some inland temps dropped to the upper 30s. It was so cold in the northeast states that there was snow falling there.

Regional Weather Map

Our region will have pressure building in from the west today. We’ll have a lot of sunshine with a westerly wind. It will run at 5-15mph with a few gusts up to 20mph. The strong mid-April sun will allow temps to warm up quickly. We’ll aim for the upper 60s this afternoon with a few 70s inland and south. Tree pollen is high today, and grass pollen is moderate.

Tomorrow we’ll have increasing clouds and moisture. High temps will drop a bit into the low 60s. We’ll have a light northwest breeze. By the evening we’ll have enough moisture to create a few isolated showers. However, there will be a higher chance for scattered showers tomorrow night. They will just be showers. No thunderstorms are expected. Some of these showers will linger into Sunday morning.

Future Trak (Sunday Morning)

The showers should move out by later in the morning. Then we’ll be dry during the afternoon. High temps will be in the 60s. We’ll have an area of low pressure move through the region on Monday. Before it looked like it would pass to our south. So scattered rain showers are now forecast. However, stay tuned for updates on that over the weekend. We might hit 70 next Wednesday, but most of the 7 day forecast has high temps in the 60s. There are no big warmups expected in the next 7-9 days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler