Blog: A Mostly Cool/Dry Weekend. Then …WARM!

There have been some subtle changes to the weekend forecast over the last 48 hours. They should work in favor of folks that have outdoor plans. More on that in a moment. First off…We had a nice looking morning with partly sunny skies in the region.

Tower Cam

Temps were in the 30s and 40s with only a couple of 20s inland. We will warm up a little bit today. How much we warm up will depend on the cloud cover. High pressure is to our north with a stationary front to our southeast.

Regional Weather Map

There is an area of low pressure far to the south. This will move generally northeast through the day. We’ll have increasing clouds with some isolated showers late in the day. High temps will be near 50 with a northeast wind around 10mph. All-in-all it should be a decent day, but a few showers may arrive by the evening commute. Tonight the low will move close to our region. We’ll have a widespread rain. However, the track of the low is one thing that has changed over the last couple of days. It is was forecast to move right over our region before. Now it looks like it will skirt our region to the south. This will have two effects on the forecast. Number one is that while we will still have widespread rain tonight, it doesn’t look nearly as heavy as before.

Future Trak (Tonight)

Forecast rain totals have dropped. Now it looks like we’ll have about a quarter to a half an inch. The other change is the timing. Now it looks like most of the rain will end by early Saturday morning.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Morning)

The rest of the day will probably have a lot of clouds. There may be a lingering sprinkle, but otherwise I don’t think we’ll have any rain through the rest of the day. High temps will be near 50. We’ll have a light north wind. There will be a couple of isolated showers Saturday night as a weak upper level feature swings through the region, but this should be gone by Sunday morning. So Sunday is looking dry and mostly sunny. High temps will be in the 50s. After the weekend, get ready for some heat. High temps are forecast to rise up to the upper 60s to low 70s. This warmth could run all the way up until Thursday. Then it looks like we’ll cool down by Friday. We’ll see.

The weather looks good for our local Groundhog Day event at the Virginia Living Museum. I’ll be there at 1pm on Sunday to see what our regional prognosticator has to say. That’s up in Newport News. Also, we’ll have good weather during the day for cookouts before the Big Game!

Game Day Forecast

Have a good weekend!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler