Blog: A Mild Friday Before The Colder Weekend.

Today is going to be a nice day! It is going to be very mild for January. High temps will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of year is in the upper 40s. There is a stationary front to our south with a cold front to our north. We are in-between with weak high pressure in place.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a mild west wind today. It will run at 10-15mph with gusts to 20mph. Skies will be mostly to partly sunny. We’ll definitely be dry all day.

Outdoor Forecast

It should be good weather for any outdoor activities. Though it may be a bit breezy for biking and boating. The cold front will move in this evening, but it will pass through as a dry front. So there won’t be any rain nor snow. We’ll be mostly clear tonight with low temps dropping all the way down into the upper 20s and low 30s. Then tomorrow the front will sink well to our south. The wind will be out of the north/northwest at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. So high temps will only rise into the lower 40s during the afternoon. It will probably only be in the upper 30s north of the metro.

Temperatures Tomorrow

We’ll be dry and chilly on Sunday, but the wind won’t be as strong. High temps will be in the upper 40s. On Monday high pressure will slide offshore. Low pressure will move closer to us from the west. There will be a lot of moisture with the system. So Monday could be a washout, but at least it will be a bit milder. Highs will be in the lower 50s.

Forecast Map Monday

The rain may continue into early Tuesday morning. Then we’ll dry out for a bit. The next system of interest arrives late Thursday. An area of low pressure will form to our south, and then it will move to the northeast (offshore). If it does form, then it will interact with some colder air. So at this time I will say snow is possible. At least for parts of the region. I will also say that it is still very early, but both the GFS and European models are showing at least some wintry weather in our area.

GFS Model (Thursday)

So stay tuned for updates on that over the next few days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler