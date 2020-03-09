Blog: A Great Weather Day For Hampton Roads!

Sunday’s weather was very nice. We had lots of sunshine and highs in the 60s. Today we will warm up even more, and we’ll still have plenty of that sun.

Tower Cam 10

High pressure is centered just to our southeast. We’ll have southwesterly winds around that system that will run through our viewing area.

Regional Weather map

Winds will run at 5-15mph with gusts up to 20mph. High temps will rise fast. We started in the 30s and 40s this morning, but remember that was about 10-15 degrees milder than yesterday morning. So high temps will be able to rise to the low 70s today with 60s near the shore. It will feel awesome out! Keep in mind that water temps are still in the upper 40s to low 50s. So that is important for boaters, kayakers, and fisherfolk. It will still be pretty dry today as well. By tomorrow we’ll have more humidity and clouds in the region, but the winds will still be out of the southwest. We’ll be mostly cloudy with even some isolated rain showers between the late morning and early afternoon. High temps will still manage to rise up to the low-mid 70s.

A cold front will move in by Wednesday. We’ll cool down to near 60 for a high temp. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with a stray shower or two. Then Thursday and Friday get a little tricky….

There will be a front that will meander near the region Thursday into Friday. Today it looks like it will stall out to our north putting us on the warm side. However, this changed from yesterday, and it could easily change again. For now I have highs in the 60s. I also have mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers each day. The models are split as to what will happen during that time, but a trend is forming. I’ll have an update on it tomorrow. Hopefully, the models will come together by then.

One last note before I go… Meteorological Winter is designated as the period between December and February. Technically, Spring will start later this month. We’ll see if we get a bit warmup by then. However, this year’s meteorological Winter (1019-2020) was the 4th warmest on record.

4th Warmest on Record (Norfolk)

It was actually THE warmest period in Elizabeth City, NC. There were a lot of mild days, but there weren’t too many spikes of record heat. However, we did not have much super cold air in the mornings as we have in previous years. This data is from the National Weather Service in Wakefield.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler