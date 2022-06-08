The first day of Summer isn’t until June 21st this year. However, we have already had some Summer-like weather in the region over the past couple of weeks. There have been breaks, and our A.C. units have probably been grateful. However, the heat and humidity will be up again today and tomorrow. High temps will run up in to the upper 80s this afternoon with a couple of 90s inland.

Forecast Temps Today

The heat index will probably be in the low 90s for many as our dew points are near 70. At least there will be a decent breeze out of the south/southwest. Some of the gusts could be up to 20mph. We have high pressure offshore with a stationary front to our northwest. There is a cool front farther to the west.

Regional Weather Map

As we heat up today we’ll have a few scattered showers and storms firing up in the region. The models are handling the stationary front differently. So they have different coverage later this afternoon/evening. Take a look:

HRRR Forecast Model

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

At a minimum there will be a few showers and storms out there with some isolated downpours. On the heavier end there will be several clusters of storms between the late afternoon into the evening. Many locations will see about a tenth of an inch to a little more than a quarter of an inch. If you get under one of the downpours then you may see a little over an inch. However, those areas should be isolated.

Tomorrow we’ll have a few showers in the morning. Then we’ll have another mix of sun and clouds. The cool front will move through later in the day. Some models have most of the rain ahead of the front in the morning like the GFS. However, the NAM model and future Trak show a 2nd round in the afternoon as the front arrives.

Future Trak (Thursday Afternoon)

Either way it will still be a hot and humid day but seasonable. High temps will be in the upper 80s with a couple of 90s inland. We’ll cool down and dry out on Friday. It is looking like a good day. High temps will be near 80 degrees.

We’ll have some more scattered showers and storms on Saturday as another system rolls in from the west. High temps will be in the 80s. There may be a few showers early Sunday, but we should dry out later in the day into Monday.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler