Blog: Scattered showers on Friday, widespread rain expected Saturday night

We started the morning with a lot of moisture creeping back into the region. The clouds thickened up, and some scattered showers already started falling during the morning commute. High pressure has pushed south, but moisture was increasing from the west. Southwesterly winds have bumped up both the regional moisture and the temps.

Regional Weather Map

If you are traveling today, then there should be some pretty good weather across most of North Carolina. (A few showers closer to the state line). However, there will be quite a bit of rain over most of Virginia.

Travel Forecast

It won’t rain the entire day in Hampton Roads. There will be plenty of breaks between showers. Hopefully, this will let folks enjoy the warmer temperatures for a bit. High temperatures will be in the low-mid 60s. A cold front will move into the area this evening. It will bring a thin line of a few more showers.

Future Trak (Later Today)

We’ll dry out later tonight as the front drops south. We’ll clear out a bit. Then we’ll be partly cloudy tomorrow morning. The weather looks good for the Hampton Coliseum Holiday Parade. However, through the day we’ll cloud up, and moisture will increase again. An area of low pressure will be forming to the west, but rain showers will push east ahead of it. We’ll have an increasing chance for rain through the day.

Future Trek (Saturday Afternoon)

High temps will be in the 50s. The rain looks like it will be pretty widespread by the evening. Unfortunately, this is going to impact the Grand Illumination Parade in Norfolk.

Grand Illumination Forecast (Norfolk)

The area of low pressure will run just to our north tomorrow night. We’ll have widespread rain for a while. The low will move offshore by Sunday morning. The rain showers will push out (hopefully) by 7-9am. Then we’ll dry out for the rest of the day. We’ll be partly cloudy by Sunday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Then we’ll be cool and dry on Monday. Dry and mild on Tuesday. For now the weather looks fine for Thanksgiving. We’ll update you on that over the next few days.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler