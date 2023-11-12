A few showers will move through northeast NC and areas along the border this morning before sunshine returns this afternoon. I expect rainfall totals to be light in the areas that do recieve any rain – generally under 0.10″ of rain for most spots.

Skies will clear this afternoon and rain in NC will push out. Highs will climb into the upper 50s this afternoon, with a few low 60s inland. There will be a decent amount of a breeze though, so it’ll feel cooler.

Tonight, with the combo of clear skies and the winds decreasing, we’ll see temperatures cool into the 40s along the coast and 30s inland.

Over the next few days, we’ll see our dry pattern continue. Monday-Thursday will be dry. Highs will climb into the upper 50s to near 60 Monday/Tuesday -with warmer temperaturse Wednesday into Thursday.

Our next rain chance arrives Friday into Saturday. The question mark on this rain chance is the timing right now. Our two major models – GFS/Euro have some differences on when the rain moves in. The GFS is faster while the Euro is a little slower. So right now, we could see a few showers Friday with some of that lingering into Saturday morning.

I’m hesitant this far out to go higher than 30% for rain chances. The reason is – recently we’ve seen rainfall look impressive far out on the models then trend down as we get closer. Now, this setup is a little different than prior systems, as we could see an area of low pressure develop along the coast. That could help us get more moisture for more rain chances – but I’m going to remain conservative in rainfall percentages – for now. As we get more data we may refine our forecast and increase rainfall percentages for Friday or Saturday.

Enjoy your Sunday!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter