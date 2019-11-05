Blog: A Few Showers For Election Day.

We had some scattered rain showers this morning as folks headed out to work and some to the voting stations. Some thick moisture came up from the south along the coast. Today we’ll have mostly cloudy skies. There will be some scattered rain showers, but they will mainly be during the morning and midday with only a stray shower possible this afternoon into the early evening. High pressure is moving off to our northeast. There is a strong cold front to the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be warm today with highs near 70 degrees. We’ll have a light west wind developing. This evening a cold front will move through the area, but drier air will move in as well. So there won’t be much rain with it. Then we’ll clear out tonight. Tomorrow we’ll have a lot of sunshine. However, it will be much cooler. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Winds will be out of northeast at 8-12mph. We’ll be mild and dry on Thursday. By Friday morning another cold front will move into the area. This will be a little stronger. We’ll have some showers in the morning. Then we’ll dry out through the afternoon. It will be colder and breezy. Highs will be near 50. We’ll only rise to near 50 again on Saturday. Then we’ll warm to the 60s on Sunday. No rain is expected this weekend.

Yesterday, I teased what the European model said about Monday. It actually showed a decent amount of snow for that day, but I said “Don’t buy it…It’s too far out!” Today the European model is dry during Monday with maybe a few flurries by Tuesday morning or possibly a brief mix. I will won’t even buy that until it gets within the 5 day forecast. The latest GFS is dry through Tuesday, but both show colder air returning by the middle of next week. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler