Saturday will be dry through much of the morning, but into the afternoon we will see a few chances for rain. The best chance for any showers/storms will be this evening and into the early overnight as a line of showers and storms approaches. Most areas will pick up about 0.25″ to 0.5″ of rain but a few areas could see up to 1″

Widespread severe weather is not expected, but we could see some heavy rain and briefly gusty winds in a few storms. This could lead to some isolated flooding in a few low lying spots or ponding of water in poor drainage areas.

Weather looks great for Sunday for Mother’s Day! We will start off the day with temperatures in the low 60s. A NE wind will keep us a little cooler through the day, but it will still feel quite nice with highs in the low 70s.

We will see a chance of a few showers on Monday, but overall much of the upcoming week looks okay with temps warming back up Tuesday into the 80s.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

