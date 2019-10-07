Blog: A Few Showers And A Cool Down!

It has been about 3 weeks since we’ve seen measurable rainfall in Hampton Roads. There have been a a few showers within the region since then, but they haven’t added up to much (if anything). So I’m happy to say that we have a decent chance for some rain showers over the next few days. It doesn’t look like a lot, but it’s something.

Today we have high pressure to the south, but it is sinking farther south.

Regional Weather Map

There is a big cool front to our northwest. Notice that this time there are quite a few rain showers along the front. We’ll be pretty warm and humid today before the front arrives. High temps will be in the low 80s. The dew points will rise to the mid-upper 60s with a light south/southeast wind. We’ll have increasing clouds. There may be a stray shower around midday or during the early afternoon. Then we’ll have some hit-or-miss showers later this afternoon into the evening.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

We’ll have a few more scattered showers this evening into the overnight. The front will move into the area early tomorrow morning. The wind will flip around to out of the north, and the speed will increase to 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. We’ll have some more scattered rain showers, and the coverage might actually pick up a bit. The latest Future Trak is very promising:

Future Trak (Tuesday Afternoon)

We’ll have lots of clouds tomorrow. So, between that and the north wind, high temps will only rise to near 70 degrees. It will be nice to have a cool down. As the front stalls out offshore there will be an area of low pressure that will also stall out and strengthen. This will probably happen from Wednesday into Thursday. The low may throw a few showers back towards the coast, but the system will stay far enough offshore that we won’t have widespread rain. There will be a persistent wind out of the northeast. I would call it an offshore low for us, but I think it will become a nor’easter for the northeast states. The breeze will keep reinforcing the cool along the east coast. So high temps will be in the upper 60s to low 70s for most of the week. There will likely be some nuisance tidal flooding. It could possibly get up to minor levels, but I don’t think it will be too much of a problem.

Between now and Wednesday evening we could pick up an tenth of an inch or maybe even a quarter of an inch. No, that’s not much, but it’s something.

The low pressure area that I just talked about should be mostly non-tropical, but it could develop some tropical characteristics. There is another low that is over the central Atlantic. That one has a medium chance of formation over the next few days.

Tropical Satellite

That system would likely stay offshore, but we’ll track it nonetheless.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler