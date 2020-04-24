Blog: A few showers Friday afternoon, but nice weather weekend overall

We had widespread rain early this morning as a warm front and an area of low pressure moved overhead.

Widespread Rain This Morning

Both of those features have moved off to our north/northeast. Now we are in the warm zone. There is a cold front slowly approaching from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be warm, humid, and breezy today. High temps will rise to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. There will be some isolated showers between the mid-morning and the early afternoon. However, the cold front will push in from the west during the mid-late afternoon. So we’ll have scattered showers and a few thunderstorms forming during that time.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

While I don’t think we’ll have severe weather, there could be some heavier showers. Plus, there may be some gusty winds in a few of the storms. Tomorrow we’ll be dry for most of the day. High pressure will build in, and the cold front drop to our south. We’ll be cooler with highs in the lower 60s. Probably mid 60s inland/south. We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with a northeast breeze. Another area of low pressure will move towards the region Saturday night. Well have a mass of rain and some storms move through late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Future Trak (Early Sunday Morning)

There could be a couple of strong to severe storms at that time. Luckily, it looks like most of the rain will move out by mid-Sunday morning. Maybe just some isolated showers in the afternoon, but we’ll see. I think the bulk of Sunday will be dry and warm. High temps will be in the 70s. We’ll be fairly dry early next week. High temps will be in the 60s and 70s. However, we’ll have more rain coming back Wednesday into Thursday. Enjoy the weekend and everyone hang in there!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler