Over the next few days we’ll have some decent rainfall in the region. We need rain to occasionally fall this time of year for several reasons. For starters it’s the growing season. So we need rain to keep the soil moist for planting. Plus, the lawns need water as the grass is really starting to come up. Even the warm weather grasses are starting to come in now. We don’t want too much or too little rain, but beggars can’t be choosers. It also helps to have a widespread rain as that temporarily washes out the pollen. We are almost to the peak of tree pollen season. Grass pollen is still increasing. When you combine the different pollen types, then typically we peak (overall) in late April to early May.

Pollen Season

We haven’t had any rain for this month so far. However, we finished March with 4.49″ of rainfall. This is about 0.8″ above average. We are a little above average for the year with 11.58″ so far. The average up to this point is 10.52″. However, I’ve felt that there has been some some very dry air in-between the rain showers over the last couple of months. So the ground has quickly dried out in-between rainfall. So… going forward…. There is a chance for severe storms over the parts of the Gulf Coast states today. They have an enhanced risk from southern Mississippi to South Carolina.

Severe Risk Today

There is an area of low pressure over western Tennessee that is moving east. Also, they have a lot of warmth and humidity down that way. Meanwhile, we have high pressure sliding offshore near our region. There is a warm front lifting up from the south.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll warm up quite a bit today. High temps will be in the mid-upper 70s.

Forecast Temps Today

We’ll have a mix of sun and clouds with spotty/isolated showers from the mid morning into the early afternoon. We’ll have a little higher chance for scattered showers from the late afternoon into the early evening.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

The wind will be out of the south/southeast at 10-15ph. Dew points will rise to near 60 by the end of the day. So it will become a little muggy.

Muggy Meter

The humidity will be even higher tonight as that area of low pressure moves through our region. We’ll have widespread rain tonight. Hopefully, it holds off until after the season opener of the Norfolk Tides. However, I’d say there’s a decent shot at getting some rain towards the end of the game.

Tides Game Forecast

The rain overnight could be heavy for a time. The surface low should get away from the upper level energy that it’s under today. Plus, it won’t be as unstable as areas out west. So if any storms form over our region, then they should be much weaker than areas to the west.

Future Trak (Tonight)

The showers will become more scattered late tonight into tomorrow morning. They could continue into the mid morning for some.

Future Trak (Wednesday Morning)

The area of low pressure will kick out to sea Wednesday. We will dry out behind it through the day. We’ll have a westerly breeze with high temps in the low-mid 70s.

Before it ends we could see about a quarter to 3-quarters of an inch of rain with a few spots getting up to an inch.

We’ll have another area of low pressure moving through the region on Thursday. This time it will be connected to a stronger cold front. Plus, there will more upper level energy. So there could be a few strong to severe storms later Thursday. We’ll see.

Future Trak (Late Thursday)

High temps will still be in the 70s.

We’ll have a few more showers possible on Friday. High temps will be in the 60s.

In world news… A new report is out from the IPCC. It talks not only about dire forecast temperatures from Global Warming. It talks a lot about mitigation, and ways that we can try to reduce carbon in the atmosphere. Here is the article with more information: Latest IPCC report.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler