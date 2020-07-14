Blog: A Decent Mid-Summer Day.

Yesterday a cool front moved into the region. It caused some scattered showers and storms in the morning with a second round during the late afternoon into the evening. There were even some severe warnings as the storms fired up in the evening over North Carolina.

Thunderstorms Yesterday

However, even with that, many folks still missed out on the rain. Today the front will sink to our south. It will stall out over northeast North Carolina.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll be slightly cooler and a tad drier than the last couple of days. So overall, it will be a pretty nice day. Winds will be light and out of the northeast. So high temps will be in the upper 80s with a few 90s inland. Humidity will drop slightly. Dew points will drop to the mid-upper 60s. So the heat index will be near 90 or in the lower 90s, but that’s better than it’s been lately. It should be good beach weather. There is a low threat for rip currents for most of the beaches, but there is a moderate threat along the southern Outer Banks.

Beach Forecast

High pressure will build in over the next couple of days. We’ll be partly cloudy with high temps in the upper 80s to near 90. There will be more sizzling heat over the south and central U.S. but there are some nice temperatures over parts of the northern U.S.

Temps Tomorrow

We’ll heat up some more by the weekend. Plus, the humidity will increase. High temps will be back to the 90s. The heat index will be in the upper 90s. There will be some scattered afternoon storms, but no washouts.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler