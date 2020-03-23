Blog: A Couple Of Wet Days, But A Warming Trend.

This morning was just a mess. We had a lot of rain, and it was even heavy at times. It caused some ponding on the roads for the am commute. We have a lot of moisture in the region. There is also an area of low pressure that is to our southeast. It is creeping north (offshore), but it is getting closer to Hampton Roads.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have cloudy skies today with occasional rain showers. We already picked up about a half an inch up to a little more than an inch of rain.

Rain Totals (As Of 8AM)

We could see another quarter to a half inch of rain between now and tonight. The first round from this morning will move out around midday. Then a second wave of scattered showers will move in this afternoon.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

We’ll have an easterly then southwesterly wind today.

Tonight a cool front will drop to the south. We’ll dry out after 10pm. Low temps will be in the 40s. We’ll be dry and cool tomorrow with high temps in the 50s. Skies will be partly cloudy. Another low will come up from the south tomorrow night into Wednesday.

European Model (Wednesday Morning)

At least temps will warm to near 70. We’ll be fairly mild and dry Thursday and Friday with highs in the 60s and 70s. The great news is that it looks like we’ll hold on to some warmth going into next weekend. That will be the first time in about 2 months. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler