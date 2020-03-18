Blog: A Cooler Wednesday Before Temps Jump.

Yesterday, was really nice outside. We had fair skies develop around the midday and for most of the afternoon. High temps made it into the 60s and low 70s. Today we will cool down as a cool front has dropped to our south since last night.

Regional Weather Map

The front will stall out over North Carolina this afternoon. Locally, we’ll have a cool northeast breeze throughout the day. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. High temps will pretty much stay in the 50s, but a couple of 60s could happen inland/south away from the water. There may be an isolated shower late in the day coming in off of the ocean as the surface winds turn a bit more out of the east.

Tomorrow the front will move back north as a warm front. It will be moving up from the south during the morning. So there will be scattered showers (and possibly a couple of thunderstorms) as that comes through.

Future Trak (Thursday Morning)

We’ll have a strong southwest breeze tomorrow. Skies will clear during the afternoon. So high temps will jump up into the 70s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

It will be a nice afternoon, but again…the breeze will be strong. I’m not sure how far the Coronavirus can travel on the wind, but it’s something to think about if you are out.

We’ll be in a large warm zone on Friday. High temps will warm even more. We’ll rise to the low 80s. The wind will be pretty strong out of the southwest. At this time some of the models estimate that we could have some gusts to over 35mph. There won’t be much rain through the day, but isolated showers will be possible late. A strong cold front will enter the region Friday night into Saturday morning. It will create some more scattered rain showers. However, they will taper off during the afternoon. Temperatures will drop sharply. We’ll likely top off in the upper 50s to near 60 in the morning. Then temps will fall to closer to 50 by the afternoon. We’ll also be cool on Sunday. High temps will be in the upper 40s to low 50s. Sunday looks dry at this time.

In world news…I found an interesting article this morning about how extreme weather over the last year has impacted crops around world. It includes a small section about how a lot of the U.S. has been much warmer and wetter than usual. This is a snapshot of big fluctuations that will now be a factor as we deal with COVID-19 and food consumption/availability. Here is the article with more information: Extreme weather events have big effect on crops.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler