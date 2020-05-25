Blog: A Cool May. A Cool Memorial Day!

So far this May has been a cool one. Up to this point we are running about 2 degrees below average.

May High Temps (So Far)

With the current forecast, we are likely to finish out May below average. This will be the first time in about a year and a half (probably longer) for that to happen. We are in a small zone where the temperatures are cooler in the eastern U.S.

Forecast Temps Today

Look at all of the warming over the Midwest. However, they have also had a lot of flooding there recently. It’s been all up-and-down the Mississippi River this Spring. Some of of the flooding has been as far east as central/western Virginia.

So why are we so cool today? It’s a bit of bad luck actually. There is a very weak area of low pressure that is offshore. It is weak but broad.

Regional Weather Map

It’s also drifting west. There is high pressure to the northeast, but it’s not close enough to clear us out. So the wind between those 2 systems is out of the northeast. This is bringing in a cool/humid flow off of the ocean. So this morning we started the day with clouds, fog, and drizzle. As we go through the afternoon the hi-res models call for some clearing. Especially inland.

Future Trak (This Afternoon)

I think we’ll have (some) clearing. However, I’m cautiously optimistic. It’s tough to clear out around here with a northeast breeze. (Mostly during the cool season). Winds won’t be too strong. They will be about 10mph on land and 10-15mph on the water. Water temps are in the mid 60s on the Bay, but upper 50s on the ocean. With that onshore breeze this afternoon, high temps will only be in the upper 60s to low 70s. If we get a little more sunshine, then we’ll be more in the 70s.

We’ll have similar weather tomorrow with some slight differences. The low will drift west, but it will also fall apart. So the wind will be more out of the east. We’ll start the day again with clouds, fog, and some mist. However, I think we’ll have a little better chance for clearing in the afternoon. So high temps will definitely be in the 70s.

Another area of low pressure will come in from the west later this week. We’ll warm up ahead of it. However, we’ll also have some scattered rain showers moving in from Wednesday evening into Thursday and Friday. we may still have some showers on Saturday. We’ll see. High temps will be in the upper 70s to low 80s. That won’t be enough though to push our May temperatures to back above average.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler