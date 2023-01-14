A cold weekend is expected across the region with a strong northerly wind from time to time too. Appropriate weather for the middle of January I suppose.

In the wake of a cool front, and with a low offshore, we’ll have as strong northerly wind through much of the weekend. This will help to funnel in cooler air to our region with highs only in the low to mid 40s this weekend. We could even see a few snowflakes…

Wait – Snow?! Yeah – we could see a few snowflakes in spots- but I wouldn’t get too excited over it. The most likely scenario that we see this weekend is some bay effect snow flurries. These occur when the cold air moves over the warmer Chesapeake Bay waters resulting in unstable, rising air. Most of the time, this occurs across VA Beach and Norfolk but can go as far south as the northern OBX towards Corolla, Duck and Carova Beach. I’ve seen this happen on the Peninsula and Eastern Shore too, but the wind direction has to be more out of the NW for the Eastern Shore and the NNE/NE for the Peninsula to see anything. Let us know if you see any! Sometimes radar doesn’t detech the low level moisture very well, so we apprecaite your reports.

If you’re not a fan of the cooler temperatures, hang in there! By next week, we’ll be in the 50s and 60s again. These warmer temps do come at a cost – with some rain showers expected Tuesday and Thursday.