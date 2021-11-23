Blog: A cold and blustery day. Good weather for travel today & tomorrow.

A strong cold front moved into the region yesterday. It did bring us some much needed rainfall. It dropped about a quarter to a half of an inch. Now dry, cold weather is streaming in from the north. The cold front is offshore, and high pressure is building in from the west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a dry, cold, and breezy day today. We’ll be mostly sunny with more clouds along the shore/coast. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15mph with gusts to 25mph. So high temperatures are only going to rise to the mid-upper 40s this afternoon.

Forecast Temps Today

Wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s this morning. Then in the 30s this afternoon. That is cold for this time of year. The average high temperatures is in the low 60s this time of year.

Tonight the winds will die down, and skies will be clear. It’s very dry out with dew points in the 20s. That will allow the temperatures to drop down to the low 30s. Even near the shore. We’ll have lots of 20s inland. There will be freezing conditions in some places that haven’t had a freeze yet. So Freeze Warnings are up for areas along the shore over the Southside. Currituck County, NC is included.

Freeze Warning Tonight

Tomorrow high pressure will be closer to the region. That will shut down the strong north winds. We’ll be mostly sunny with high temps in the low 50s. It should be good weather for travel.

Travel Forecast (Tomorrow)

The local weather looks even better for Thanksgiving. We’ll still be dry. Temps will warm to the low 60s in the afternoon.

Thanksgiving Forecast

However, late Thursday night into Friday morning another cold front will move into the region. This will bring us some scattered rain showers which could impact early morning Black Friday shoppers.

The showers are expected to move out by the afternoon. So travel weather will improve later in the day. Highs will be in the 50s. Then we’ll be cool and dry going into the weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler