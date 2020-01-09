Blog: A Chilly Thursday Before Temps Warm Up!

We have one chilly day on the way before a huge warmup this weekend. Yesterday, I mentioned that a second cold front would move into the region by last night. (The first was was a couple of days ago). Now that front is pushing offshore, and we are on the colder side of it. However, you’ll notice that it is attached to a warm front out west.

Regional Weather Map

We’ll have a persistent northeast wind today. That will keep the temps down. Highs will only be in the mid-upper 40s despite lots of sunshine.

Forecast Temps Today

Some clouds will roll in by tonight. If the clouds thicken up by midnight, then that might hold the temps up a little. Lows will be mainly in the 30s. Either way tomorrow we will warm up a lot. The wind will pick up out of the south. It will run at 5-15mph. Skies will be partly cloudy. So both of those will help to raise the afternoon temperatures into the low-mid 60s.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

There will actually be a mix of sun and clouds, but there should be enough sunshine to bump up the temps. We’ll keep warming through the weekend. High temps will be near 70 on Saturday. Possibly in the low 70s. The record for that day is 75 degrees. We’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies. Sunday is a little tricky, but overall it looks warm. Yesterday a cold front was forecast to move through on Sunday, but now it looks like it will stall out near the region. If this happens, then temps will stay warm. For now I’ve got the Sunday high temp near 70 again, but that could change. Scattered showers are forecast in the morning, but they should kick out by the afternoon. Then we’ll have some more scattered showers early next week, but high temps will stay in the 60s. I do think we’ll get a big cool down by the end of next week. We’ll see.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler