Blog: A chilly Christmas Eve-Eve. Good weather for travelers.

We had a very nice looking morning out there today. The sun was bright and skies were clear.

Sun This Morning

The weather will be good today for both travelers and shoppers. High pressure is over the region with a cold front to our south.

Regional Weather Map

There will be a lot of sunshine across the entire region. However, the breeze will be steady out of the north. So high temps will only rise to the mid 40s here locally. It will be in the mid 40s over most of the area.

Regional Travel Today

We’ve had some pretty good weather for travel in the country over the last couple of days. It still looks great for the eastern 2/3rds of the country today.

National Travel Forecast

However, there will be a lot of snow over a large part of the Rockies. There will also be some rain and snow from California to Washington State.

Locally, we’ll have lots of sunshine with high temperatures only in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow, we’ll be mild and dry for Christmas Eve. A warm front will push to our north, and we’ll develop a southwest breeze. High temperatures will rise to the upper 50s to low 60s in the region.

Travel Forecast Tomorrow

Weather will be good again for most of the eastern 2/3rds of the country, but there will be more accumulating snow over parts of the west.

Travel Forecast Tomorrow

Heat will be building across the Deep South and Central U.S. again. High temps will rise to the 80s over parts of Texas and Oklahoma. It will be in the 50s and 60s as far north as Chicago.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Many high temperature records will be broken tomorrow. We’ll have quiet weather in the area for Christmas Eve. Temps will be mild in the evening for folks heading to services or to Grandma’s house.

Christmas Eve Forecast

We’ll be cool and dry Christmas morning. Temps will be in the 40s with a couple of 30s inland. So it definitely won’t look like “A Christmas Story” when Ralfie goes out to to try out the bb gun. However, it will be great weather for kids to go out and try a shiny new bike or some sports equipment. We’ll be partly cloudy through the day. High temps will run up into the mid 60s. A cold front will be moving through the region. Some models show a stray shower in the late morning, but most keep things dry. I’m keeping it dry for now, but stay tuned for updates.

Christmas Day forecast.

We’ll be seasonably mild and dry for most of next week. I do still think the pattern will change in a couple of weeks, and some colder air will arrive. We’ll see.

Safe travels and happy holidays!

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler