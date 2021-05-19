Blog: A Back Door Cool Front Will Make Temps Tricky!

Today we will warm up quite a bit from this morning. Temps started off in the 40s and 50s. Yet this afternoon we are going to aim for the low 80s. We have a large area of high pressure overhead. Plus, the air is still fairly dry with dew points in the 40s and 50s. So we’ll have a lot of sunshine today.

Regional Weather Map

High temps will rise to the low 80s with some cooler temps near the shore. Winds will be light. Notice that there is a cool front way off to the northeast. It will drop down our way over the next 36 hours. This front is going to cool down locations near the shore and the Hampton Roads metro. However, some temps may peak in the low 80s and then drop.

Temps Tomorrow

Our model shows temps near the shore in the 70s with possibly some upper 80s by tomorrow afternoon.

Temps Tomorrow

It’s even possible that there could be a couple of 90s far inland. That is more likely from Richmond to Washington D.C. However, this same front is not expected to bring any rainfall. Instead we’ll have another nice day with mostly to partly sunny skies. We need some rainfall. I’ll talk more about that in a moment.

Friday’s temps will be tricky. The front may push offshore and let temps jump to the mid-upper 80s. That will definitely happen inland/west. However, for now, the forecast calls for the front to barely move. I’m calling for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but that could change. Either way we should have partly cloudy skies.

We’ll be partly cloudy with a little warming on Saturday. Highs will be in the low 80s. Then temps will warm even more with mid 80s on Sunday. We’ll be partly cloudy with some isolated showers possible. There may be a few more showers on Monday, but at this point I wouldn’t bet on it. We need rain!

We haven’t had much rainfall over the last 10 days, and really we haven’t had much this Spring.

Rainfall Past 10 Days

We are 1.76″ below average for the month, and we are 4.16″ below average since March 1st. There’s not much rain in the forecast either. So it looks like we will be going into a drought. There is already a moderate drought over southern Mainland Dare county and the southern Outer banks according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. There are abnormally dry conditions (level 1 out of 5) through other parts of northeast North Carolina up into south central Virginia.

It’s likely that this will be extended north in tomorrow’s update.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler