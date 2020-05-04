Blog: 80s Yesterday. Upper 50s by Tuesday.

It’s that time of year. Time for the temperatures to bounce around dramatically. Yesterday we hit 87 degrees in Norfolk. Today we will cool down a bit to the upper 70s, but we’ll only rise to the upper 50s to near 60 tomorrow. Now that’s a drop! A cool front is dropping down into North Carolina this morning.

Regional Weather Map

It brought us some scattered showers early this morning. However, they have already dropped to our southeast as I write this. We’ll have clearing skies today with an increasing northwest breeze. That will pull in some drier air. So dew points will drop to the 40s later today. Again, high temps will be in the upper 70s. We may hit 80 in a couple of spots. It should be pretty nice out.

Outdoor Forecast

Tomorrow the front will stall out over North Carolina. A weak area of low pressure will move east along the front. We’ll have a north/northeast wind through the day. Water temps are still cool. So our air temps will stay chilly. We’ll only top off in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temps Tomorrow

We’ll have mostly cloudy skies. There will be scattered showers picking up from the late morning through the afternoon.

Future Trak Tomorrow

We’ll have some more showers on Wednesday as the low slowly moves offshore. Hopefully, we’ll dry out later in the day. We’ll be dry on Thursday and for most of Friday. High temps will be in the upper 60s. That’s not too cool, but it is lower than the average high temperature of 72 degrees. We may have some pretty cold air by next Saturday night. It’s still early, but I may be talking about another possible frost (for that time) in tomorrow’s weather blog. Stay tuned. Saaame Bat time. Saaaame Bat channel.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler