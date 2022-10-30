Sunday’s weather will be pretty similar to Saturday, with one notable change – less wind! We’ll see highs in the mid 60s once again with a good mix of sun and clouds.

Heading into Halloween, our attention will turn to the west as a system approaches our region. Showers and maybe a t-storm or two will be likely as the system moves into our area. Ahead of this system, temperatures will rise into the upper 60s and even a few low 70s Monday afternoon.

Rain chances look to hold off until we get past the evening hours, which is good news for Trick-or-Treat plans across the region.

Overnight Monday into Tuesday, rain showers will be likely. You can see on FutureTrak that we could also see a few storms develop with areas of heavy rain. Rainfall totals will likely be in the 0.5″ range, but if we see a few more storms we could see some heavier rain.

After Monday, rain chances on Tuesday will be relatively low. The best rain chances will be in the morning around 40%. An isolated shower or storm could develop Tuesday afternoon, but I’m only going to put rain chances around 20% right now. The rest of the week looks calm with highs in the 60s and 70s.

In the tropics, we continue to monitor one area for possible development in the central Caribbean. The National Hurricane Center gives this system a high chance of developing over the next 5 days as it tracks towards the west. Models take it west and away from the United States.

Hope you have a great Sunday and Halloween!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

