An extra blast of cool air is settling into Hampton Roads this Sunday – with highs struggling to rise much as we go through the day.

We’ll be in the 40s on Sunday – low to mid 40s for much of the region. There will be a bit of a breeze this morning. Some gusts of 20-30 mph will be possible, which will make it feel a little cooler with the wind chill.

Tonight – skies clear out. That sets us up for a very cold night with temperatures falling into the upper 20s in the metro and low 20s inland. A freeze is likely region wide.

Monday afternoon, highs will climb back into the low 50s. We begin a slow warming trend as we head towards Thanksgiving as high pressure builds into the area. By Thanksgiving day, highs will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

We’re keeping an eye on rain chances late in the week. A shower or two could occur Wed in the OBX/NE NC. Thanksgiving looks dry, but a few showers will be possible on Friday. Stay tuned for updates.

Hope you have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Ricky Matthews

Follow Ricky on Facebook and Twitter