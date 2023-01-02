We’ll 2022 is in the books. We ended up with a pretty dry and mild year overall. We finished a couple of degrees above average for temps. However, we finished almost 10 inches below average for rainfall.

Rainfall (2022): Data from NWS, Norfolk, VA

We had over an inch of rain right at the end of the month. So that helped us catch up a little for the year. However, you would think that being 9.97″ below average would put us in the top 10 driest years on record. In fact it wasn’t even in the top 15.

At least it was dry for travel for most of the last 10 days. We had some great weather yesterday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 60s. We’ll have a repeat of that today. High pressure is in the region. There is a warm front to our west.

Regional Weather Map

After the Arctic outbreak last week, now there will be some rapid warming over the Southeast and the central U.S.

Forecast Temps Today

Temps will be well above average. This will create a lot of melting over parts of the Midwest, and that could create some flooding. It won’t be a great travel day for much of the U.S. There will be a lot of snow from the Plains over to a big chunk of of the Rockies. There will be some showers and storms across parts of the Deep South.

Travel Forecast

There may even be some severe weather across parts of the south. It will be wet again in the western U.S. The flooding there has made it into the national headlines lately.

Warming will continue over the eastern U.S. over the next 3-4 days. For instance tomorrow we’ll have an increasing breeze out of the south. So high temps will push up into the upper 60s. The average high temps are in the low 50s for this time of year. Keep in mind that today and tomorrow it will be cooler near the shore as water temps are in the 40s.

We’ll be partly cloudy again tomorrow. It should be a couple of nice days in a row. However, the moisture will increase along with the warmer temps on Wednesday. Dew points will rise to the 60s while temps rise to the 70s.

Muggy Meter

Temperature Forecast Wednesday

We’ll have some scattered showers and storms forming later Wednesday into Wednesday night.

GFS Forecast Wednesday Afternoon

This will be ahead of a cool front. The front will cool us down a little on Thursday, but high temps will still be in the 60s. After some rain in the morning we will dry out a bit later in the day. Then we’ll be dry and chilly next weekend.

In off-worldly news… A new article came out recently about Jupiter’s temperature. Turns out that the red planet also has some wild temperature swings. Here is the article with more information: Temperature swings on Jupiter.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler