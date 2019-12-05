Blog: 2019 Climate

With the recent chill in the air many people have forgotten how warm most of 2019 was. Many months were not only above average, but way above average. Take a look!

Climatology Of Norfolk (NWS, Wakefield)

There were a few months when the average temperatures were 5 degrees above long-term average or more. That’s big when you consider that is an average of temperatures for the entire month. Of course we hit November and then we ended up below average. My gut says that we’ll have a warm stretch again in the next couple of weeks. Will it arrive in time for Christmas? Hard to say.

In the short term we’ll be just a bit cooler today. We have high pressure to our southwest.

Regional Weather Map

It sunk just a little southward. So our winds will be more out of the northwest. Some of the gusts will be up to 25mph. This will keep the temps down this afternoon despite lots of sunshine. Highs will be in the low 50s with some upper 40s north. Tomorrow we’ll get our southwest wind back, but the clouds will increase through the day. I’ve got the high temps in the upper 50s. But if the clouds increase a little quicker, then we’ll be more in the mid 50s. This will be ahead of a strong cold front. Behind it on Saturday we’ll only top off in the mid-upper 40s. It will be dry, cold, and breezy. We’ll warm up a little on Sunday. Highs will be back in the 50s. We’ll have increasing clouds and some isolated pm showers. Then we’ll have high temperatures warming to the upper 60s Monday and Tuesday of next week. However, we’ll also have a higher chance for rain.

Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler