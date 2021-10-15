Blog: 2 Warm Days Then Fall Temps Return.

As promised, we finally saw the sun yesterday. It was a pretty nice day, but it was a bit humid. High temps were mainly in the upper 70s with some 80s inland. Today we have high pressure sitting overhead. This will bring us a lot of sunshine through the day.

Regional Weather Map

A strong cold front lies to our west. That won’t make it here until the weekend. Today will be a pretty nice day. Again, we’ll have lots of sun and not much wind. So high temps will rise to near 80 degrees. There will be some low 80s inland. Humidity isn’t too bad, but it’s definitely not dry. Dew points are in the low 60s. Tomorrow the wind will increase out of the south as high pressure slides east. The front won’t get here during the day. So we’ll warm up to the low 80s in the afternoon.

Forecast Temps Tomorrow

Humidity will climb a bit through the day, but the breeze will offset how it feels. The wind will pick up out of the south/southwest at 10-15mph with gusts up to 25mph. We’ll be partly cloudy for a long stretch tomorrow. Later in the day a few showers and storms will try to form. This will be ahead of the main line which will still be off to our west.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Afternoon)

The line will move in mainly during the evening. There will already be some strong gusty winds ahead of the front. There will be more as the line moves in.

Future Trak (Tomorrow Evening)

There could be some brief heavy rain, but the front will be on the move. So rain won’t linger. The line of showers and storms will move through until about 11pm. Then the rain will move offshore after midnight. We could pick up about a quarter to a half of an inch of rain, but I don’t think we’ll get much more than that. We’ll dry out on Sunday, and temps will cool down big time! Low temps will fall to the 50s in the morning with a northerly breeze. We’ll only top off in the upper 60s to near 70 in the afternoon.

Temperature Trend

We will have clearing skies through the morning. Humidity will drop sharply as well. Dew points will drop down to the 50s. They will be down to the 40s by the end of the day.

Muggy Meter

We’ll be pretty cool and even a little chilly Monday morning. Temps will drop to the 40s and 50s. We’ll have fair skies with highs in the low 70s on Monday. We’ll be dry with highs in the 70s all next week. So hopefully, we do get some rain Saturday night. Because that will have to hold us over for a little while as far as planting goes.

It’s all quiet in the tropics. Have a good weekend.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler