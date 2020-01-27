Blog: (2) Systems Will Pass To Our South.

Today there will be an area of low pressure passing well to our south. There will be a second low doing the same thing later this week….probably. In our region today there is an area of high pressure that is nudging a little more offshore. This is the same system that brought us lots of sunshine yesterday. There is an area of low pressure down towards Georgia.

Regional Weather Map

This low will stay well to our south today. However, a lot of moisture is pushing north of it. We will be on the edge of this moisture. Therefore, we will be on the edge of the rain chances as well.

Today’s Rain Chances

I don’t think there is going to be much in our area. So the bulk of the day should actually be good weather, but spotty showers will be possible late. We’ll have fair skies through the early afternoon, but clouds will increase in the afternoon. We’ll have a light southwest wind. So high temps should be able to reach the mid 50s.

Anything that does form should move out by the mid-evening hours. Then we’ll clear out overnight. Lows temps will be in the 30s. Tomorrow, high pressure will re-build back into the region. We’ll have lots of sunshine, but we’ll also have a northwest breeze. This will keep high temps down to the upper 40s. We’ll be cool and dry on Wednesday with highs in the 40s. Then there’s Thursday….

On Thursday there will be another area of low pressure that will pass to our south. It is currently forecast to take the same track as today’s low. So for now the models keep the precip to our south except for some spotty rain showers over the Outer Banks up to the Albemarle Sound.

European Computer Model (Thursday)

This time the low looks a little stronger. In the past we’ve had some systems move along that track (maybe just a little more to the north) with pretty cold air in place. In some cases these created a snowband over the region. So, that’s why I’m going to watch it carefully. Keep in mind that we aren’t that cold this time. Also, the bay temperature is in the mid 40s. But it will be something to watch. We barely had any snow last January. However, there was a lot of snow a couple of years ago. Here are the snow totals for the last few January’s:

Past January Snow Totals

Time is running out for snow lovers this season. Now we just have February to go. You can get snow in March, but typically those occur during colder Winters. This Winter has been very mild so far. Stay tuned for updates.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler