Blog: 1st Day Of Spring 2020.

While today is the first day of Spring, technically it doesn’t start until 11:50pm this evening. So tomorrow will be the first full day. It is early this year. In fact it is the earliest start to Spring since 1896. Part of that is due to this being a Leap Year.

We have some very warm temperatures headed our way. A warm front was moving through the area this morning. It created an area of showers.

The front will move to our north today. We’ll dry out and clear up through the afternoon. It will become very nice out. The wind will increase out of the southwest. They will run at 10-15mph. High temps will jump up to the upper 70s to near 80 degrees.

Tomorrow will be even warmer with high temps aiming for the low-mid 80s. The record is 84 degrees (1948). Skies will be partly cloudy. It will be nice out, but windy. Winds will gust up to 30mph. Possibly higher. There will only be some stray showers late in the day.

A cold front will arrive Saturday morning. Temps will start out in the upper 50s, but they will fall to near 50 by the afternoon. There will be some showers in the morning with the front, but they will move out later in the day. We’ll be cool and dry on Sunday. Highs will be in the low 50s.

In world news… I found an interesting article that talked about how temperature and humidity might affect the spread of Coronavirus. There was a recent paper that was published by a few Chinese Scientists at 2 different universities. It tests whether-or-not the weather can slow down transmission. Temperature and humidity do affect other disease transmissions, but it’s way to early to celebrate. Hopefully, there will be more research posted soon. Here is the article with the latest information: Temperature and Humidity may affect Coronavirus transmission.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler