Blog: 1 Down… 1 To Go!

Thankfully, we had one round of rain showers last night (as expected). We will have another round by mid-week, and it could be a soaker.

The scattered showers wrapped up this morning. A cool front was slowly edging into the area.

Regional Weather Map

The front will sink south just a little bit today, but then it will stall out over North Carolina. After a few more sprinkles this morning, we’ll clear out later today. High temps will be seasonably warm. They will rise to the mid-upper 70s. Plus, it will still be a little humid. Winds will be light and variable.

By tonight a second cool front will move in from the north. This will cool us down and dry us out for tomorrow. This will be some nice, cool, and fresh air. High temps will be near 70 with fair skies. By Wednesday the next system will impact the region. We’ll have an area of low pressure and a warm front moving up from the south. This will have a thick layer of humidity moving in with it. So the models are advertising a widespread area of rain.

Future Trak (Wednesday)

In fact we may see some pockets of heavy rain and a few thunderstorms. We’ll see. This will be for a big portion of the day. Then it will clear out by Wednesday night. Nice weather will follow. Highs will be in the 60s Thursday and Friday with fair skies. Low temps may drop to the 40s on Friday. That will be pretty chilly, but seasonably so. Then we’ll have fair skies and highs in the 70s next weekend.

For rain amounts… In the last 24 hours we picked up a nice quarter to a half an inch of rain.

24 Hour Rain Totals

This isn’t a drought buster, but it really helps in the short term. The grass is greening up again. However, next Wednesday will help in the longer term. If we’re lucky, then we could see a half an inch up to an inch and a half of rainfall.

We have had some nuisance to minor tidal flooding recently. That should all go down during the day today as the winds have slackened. There are no tropical systems nearby. However, there is 1 (maybe 2) systems in the Atlantic Basin.

Melissa became a tropical storm over the central Atlantic over the weekend. It is moving to the east, and it is becoming non-tropical.

Tropical Satellite

It will fall apart soon, and will not be a threat to land. Meanwhile a strengthening tropical disturbance has just come off of Africa. It is moving west. It is has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next couple of days. We will track it for the next few days no matter what it is.

Meteorologist: Jeremy Wheeler