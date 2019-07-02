2 Intern 2 Blog

Since my last blog post, I’ve been doing a lot more around the newsroom!

I spent a day at the web desk learning how to write stories that go on this website. They have a busy day between writing and posting to all of the social media sites. I definitely want to write as much as I can while I’m here so I can build my portfolio.

I also spent a day learning how to edit. It is a lot harder than it looks! I never thought about how quickly the editors have to put their stories together.

I’m currently putting together my first package, too. It’s been super exciting to see it go from a pitch to a full fledged story. I wrote my own package, filmed a stand up, and recorded a voice over. Now, I’m editing the whole thing together. Hopefully, I’ll have it done in the next day or two!

While I’m interning here, I’ll be putting together a reel that I can use when I apply for jobs in the future. One of the best parts of being here is that everyone in the newsroom has given me good advice about how to make my reporting meaningful and deliver news in a way that matters. I’m confident that the things I’ve learned here will translate into a better reel and more success in life in general.

Well, that’s all for now! Next time you hear from me, I’ll have my first package done and will hopefully be working on many more!