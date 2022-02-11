Virginia Beach partners with NSU for Year-Round African American History Series

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Beach History Museums are partnering with Norfolk State University for an African American History Series as part of an effort to continue the celebration of Black History year-round.

The virtual panels will be moderated by Dr. Cassandra Newby-Alexander, dean of the NSU College of Liberal Arts. They will cover different points pertaining to the 2022 National Black History Month theme, ‘Black Health & Wellness.” Each panel will feature various panelists and discuss different topics such as families and education.

“This partnership expansion emphasizes that inclusion, equity and sharing diverse viewpoints are essential to bringing our entire community together. We are honored to partner with such distinguished community members and academic leaders to expand this forum for ongoing discussions across the calendar”, said Emily Labows, director of the Virginia Beach Cultural Affairs Department. “Through these virtual panel discussions, we look forward to bringing together a diverse array of community leaders, historians and advocates to share and explore important stories and perspectives via a platform that allows for both local and national participation.”

The first panel, “Black Health & Wellness: The Urgency of Now,” will be held on February 24. Visit NSU’s event website for more details and to register for the event.

Listed below are the remaining dates for the panels:

Thursday, June 16, 2022 – Black Health & Wellness: Looking Back to Find the Path Forward

Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 – Black Health & Wellness: Community & Public Wellness

Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022 – Black Health & Wellness: Unwrapping Myth & Suspicion

Each panel will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Future discussion descriptions and registration information will be announced closer to each event date.