Tidewater Community College celebrating Black History Month with several virtual, in-person events

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) — Tidewater Community College is celebrating Black History Month 2022 with numerous events both virtual and in-person all throughout February.

One of the main events is a virtual presentation featuring the president of African Ancestry, Inc., Gina Paige.

The interactive conversation will be held on Feb. 23, at 6:30 p.m. To register for the event, click here.

Paige co-founded African Ancestry, Inc. and helped pioneer a new way of tracing African lineages using genetics. She created a new marketplace for people of African descent to accurately trace their roots.

The national theme for Black History Month this year at TCC is “Black Health and Wellness.”



Officials say the theme aims to showcase “the rich legacy of Black scholars, medical practitioners, and midwives to more recent initiatives focused on mental health for people of color.”

TCC’s Black History Month celebration includes an assortment of virtual events throughout February. All events are open to the public.

Each year, TCC also honors the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. during Black History Month with a distinguished service award to a TCC faculty or staff member and provides a scholarship to a TCC student. To view this year’s honorees, click here.

Black History Month Events (All are open to the public).

Feb. 2



Trivia Stream—Black History Month Edition

7 p.m. – Location: Virtual

Join us for a game show night streamed via Twitch TV complete with fun trivia questions, chat room engagement (and competition), secret words and up to $300 in prizes.



Feb. 9



Black History Month Movie: “Tell Them We Are Rising: The Story of Black Colleges & Universities”Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Location: Lobby of the Norfolk Campus Student Center

Black colleges and universities have educated the architects of freedom movements and cultivated leaders in every field. They have been unapologetically Black for more than 150 years. For the first time ever, their story is told.

Feb. 16



Black History Month Movie: “Black America Since MLK and Still I Rise”11 a.m. – 3 p.m. (several showings) – Location: Lobby of the Norfolk Campus Student Center

This movie looks at the last five decades of African American history through the eyes of Henry Louis Gates Jr., exploring the tremendous gains and persistent challenges of these years. Drawing on eyewitness accounts, scholarly analysis, and rare archival footage, the series illuminates the past, while raising urgent questions about the future of the African American community and the nation as a whole.

VCCS HBCU Virtual Transfer Showcase

6:30 p.m. – Location: Virtual

The VCCS Transfer Peer Group is hosting an evening highlighting Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) at this virtual transfer showcase. Attendees will engage with an alumni panel and representatives from Bowie State University; Elizabeth City State University; Hampton University; Howard University; Morgan State University; Norfolk State University; North Carolina A&T University; and Virginia State University.

Feb. 17



“Trivia Stream”—Black History Month Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Location: Lobby of Norfolk Campus Student Center

Test your knowledge with trivia questions pertaining to African American history. Prizes will be awarded.

Atumpan: The Talking Drums

7 – 8 p.m. – Location: Virtual

Join us as the Atumpan Dance Theatre Company shares their unique brand of educational entertainment. This fun and interactive experience will engage and amaze you.

Feb. 22



“Mental Health First Aid with Chief Tyran Payne”

12:30 p.m. – Location: Virtual

Chief Payne is the police chief at Yavapai College in Arizona. He is a mental health first aid instructor and a dynamic leader. Payne is also a military veteran with PTSD who will be speaking about the personal and professional challenges of addressing mental health concerns

Black History Month Mental Health & Wellness in the Black Community

Noon – 2 p.m. – Location: Lobby of Norfolk Campus Student Center

Joni Hursey-Wingate, Licensed Professional Counselor with TCC, will explore and discuss mental health challenges in the Black community. In addition, interventions will be offered to help students live healthier lives.

Feb. 23

Black History Month Movie: “Red Tails”

11 a.m. – 1 p.m. – Location: Lobby of the Norfolk Campus Student Center

The movie highlights a squadron of Black pilots known as the Tuskegee Airmen who were finally given the chance to prove themselves during World War II as they battled discrimination on the ground.

Feb. 24



Black History Month Movie “Loving”

12:30 p.m. – Location: Virginia Beach Student Center, TV Lounge

“Loving” is a true story about a young couple’s interracial marriage in 1958 that sparks a case that leads to the Supreme Court. Based on the true story of Richard and Mildred Loving.

Feb. 25



Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Virtual Awards and Recognition Program

Noon – 1:30 p.m. – Virtual

Featuring William E. Harrell, President and CEO of Hampton Roads Transit. TCC’s annual distinguished service award winner and a student scholar will be recognized.