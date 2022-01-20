Suffolk libraries to celebrate Black History Month with online, in-person events

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — As Black History Month approaches, Suffolk Public Libraries have announced plans for a series of in-person and virtual events to celebrate Black history.

Black History Month at Suffolk Public Library programs will start on February 1 and run through the end of the month. Each event is free and open to the public.

Event organizers say the events will not only speak to Black history, but also highlight Black history in the making. They will also focus on the celebration of Black joy, expression, achievements, and current events that are shaping the world.

During February, families can grab an Our Story: Black History Month Celebration Kit for ages 5 to 10 which is available until Monday, February 28. In addition, from February 22 to 28, families can pick up a Superhero Academy Kit for ages 3 to 8 with no registration required.

The following events are currently scheduled:

February 7: Family Food Fun online class (for families) Time: 4 p.m. Pick up a Virtual2Go kit to make Soul Food Collards together.

Family Food Fun online class (for families) February 10: Afrofuturism talk with Dr. Grace Gipso Time: 6 p.m.

Afrofuturism talk with Dr. Grace Gipso February 14: All About the Influence of Comics with Nix of the Do You Speak Geek? Podcast Time: 6 p.m.

All About the Influence of Comics with Nix of the Do You Speak Geek? Podcast February 16: Ask an Athlete (for teens) Time: 6 p.m. Learn about music, how to make their own Black History inspired art and get to know local athletes.

Ask an Athlete (for teens) February 16: Representation in Media panel

Representation in Media panel February 17: Local Black History with authors V.M. Roberts and Jeanice Thomas (for adults) Time: 6 p.m. | Morgan Memorial Library meeting room Discuss the area’s rich culture and history.

Local Black History with authors V.M. Roberts and Jeanice Thomas (for adults) February 19: Black and Super (for families) Time: 10 a.m. | Morgan Memorial Library meeting room

Black and Super (for families) February 26: Our Story: A Black History Month Celebratio Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | North Suffolk Library This will be a day full of rich culture expressed through various mediums such as oral storytelling performances and drumming to name a few. There will also be music, dancing, and vendors.

Our Story: A Black History Month Celebratio February 28: Current Events talk Time: 6 p.m. | North Suffolk Library Adult Room Special guest speakers such as Delegate Clinton Jenkins, Domenick Epps, co-founder and co-owner of Wall Street Cafe, Tony Jones representing Virginia Organizing and local author, poet and teacher Sylvia Bond.

Current Events talk